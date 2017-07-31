Woman arrested for street racing with baby in car

Keirra Beatty

DALLAS -- Police have arrested a woman they say was street racing with an unrestrained 13-month-old child in the car.

DPD says Keirra Beatty, 20, was racing at a high speed with another vehicle south on S. Central Expressway at Linfield at about 1:10 a.m. Sunday when she lost control. Her vehicle rotated on an embankment and hit a wooden telephone pole.

A 13-month-old baby was being held by a passenger in the back seat. The baby was taken to the hospital with no apparent injuries.

Police say Beatty had minor injuries and was booked into the Dallas County jail on charges of racing on a highway causing bodily injury and endangering a child / criminal negligence.

