Florida woman accused of snorting cocaine in school pickup line

SOUTH FORT MYERS, FLA - A 39-year-old mother is accused of snorting cocaine in her vehicle while in the parents' pickup line at a middle school, the Lee County Sheriff's Office said.

Christina Hester, of Fort Myers, was arrested after a school resource officer noticed her chopping a white powdery substance on her iPhone screen with a credit card, then snorting it with a cut straw, the sheriff's office said.

Hester, who is facing cocaine possession and possession of drug paraphernalia, remained in jail Wednesday on a $6,500 bond.

