WATCH: Dramatic bodycam video of HPD officers hit by DWI suspect

Houston police released dramatic bodycam video Thursday of a suspected drunk driver knocking two police officers off the Southwest Freeway. The video shows DWI Task Force Officer Roshad Carter being hit by a car driven by 25-year-old Bianca Bennett.

KHOU 6:57 AM. CDT August 11, 2017

TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories