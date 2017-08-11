WATCH: Dramatic bodycam shows HPD officers forced off freeway

HOUSTON - Houston police released dramatic bodycam video Thursday of a suspected drunk driver forcing two police officers to jump off the Southwest Freeway.

DWI Task Force Officers Roshad Carter and Carlos Herrera had stopped near Newcastle on July 28 to investigate another accident.

Carter described what happened next in an interview from his hospital bed.

“I hear a screeching of tires. Next thing I know, I hear an individual screaming. I turn around and there’s a car right up on me,” Carter told investigators. "Through the grace of God protecting over me, I jumped up…in an instant, as soon as I seen the headlights, I jumped in the air. The car hit me on my side. I was able to reach out to the concrete wall and propel myself over the concrete wall there."

He said he had less than a second to react.

"I'm falling and I'm thinking to myself, 'When am I gonna stop falling?'" Carter said. "I know if I would have froze still, the car would've ran me over, probably would've taken my life."

Instead, Carter and fellow officer Carlos Herrera were forced to jump off the freeway to avoid being hit again. Carter suffered a broken back and other injuries in the fall. Herrera wasn't seriously hurt.

Bianca Bennett was arrested and charged with intoxication assault. (Jose Tzul photo)

Bianca Bennett, 25, was arrested at the scene and charged with intoxicated assault.

Carter's mother, who broke down in tears while watching the video at Thursday's news conference, had a strong message for Bennett and all drunk drivers.

"Drinking and driving is a selfish act. You think you can go in the club, you think you can drink. You think you can get on the roads and drive," Debra Carter said. "You have to stay off the roads when you're drinking and driving. It's senseless."

She said her son is in horrible pain but she's grateful to God that he's alive.

"I'm just amazed. God is good, God is real. God saved my son. He's here for a reason."

Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo said they released the video to as a reminder of the dangers of drinking and driving. He also said he's now directing officers to start asking DWI suspects where they were drinking so they can keep track of who's over-serving and take action.

