Uresti's mistress accused of sexual relationship with another Four Winds exec

The second week of the fraud trial for State Senator Carlos Uresti ended with more bombshell allegations involving a witness.

It was hours of “I don’t know” in the courtroom on Friday as Uresti’s legal team started cross-examining Denise Cantu, a former client of Uresti’s with whom he is accused of having an affair.

On Friday, it was revealed that she’s also accused of having a sexual relationship with the CEO of the now-defunct Four Winds business, Stan Bates.

Cantu said that she had met with Bates multiple times while Uresti was absent. The defense played voicemails from Uresti to Cantu telling her not to sign anything before going over documents with him but she went ahead and signed documents and opened an escrow account with Bates the same day as their initial meeting.

Their relationship soon became sexual but when the defense would ask her if she recalls sending explicit texts to him, some including intimate pictures and videos, she would respond “no” or “I don’t know” or “I don’t remember” or “maybe.”

When the defense would privately approach her to show her the evidence, she then would respond, “yes.”

After the court adjourned for the day, Uresti’s lawyer, Michael McCrum, noted that while Cantu keeps bringing up sexual allegations against Uresti, she can’t remember when she was being sexual with both men. McCrum believes that meeting with government agents and constantly changing her testimony over the past couple of years is impacting what she is saying in court.

The trial is set to resume on Monday at 11 a.m.

