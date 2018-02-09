Universal City police looking for man wanted for solicitation of a minor

A man accused of sending dozens of sexually explicit texts and photos is wanted by University City police.

UCPD says that Jeffrey Fox sent the texts to a man in Hewitt.

Police say that the man told Fox that he was a 13-year-old girl and Fox responded by saying that he loved 13-year-old girls.

The man contacted police and reported the messages.

Police identified Fox through his phone number and his face in photos matched his driver’s license.

Fox is wanted for solicitation of a minor.

