Universal City man pleads guilty to sending death threats to Ted Cruz

On Tuesday, 59-year-old James Amos Headley of Universal City pleaded guilty to sending death threats to U.S. Senator Ted Cruz.

The announcement was made by the U.S. Attorney’s Office in the Western District of Texas. While the announcement only refers to threats against “a member of Congress and the member’s family,” CNN confirmed last year that it was Senator Cruz that was targeted.

Headley has been sentenced to one year of confinement (six months in federal custody, six months at home) after pleading guilty to two charges of influencing a federal official by threat of murder.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Headley left the threatening message on July 11, 2017 on the voicemail at Cruz’s Washington D.C. office.

A judge also ordered that Headley be placed on supervised release for three years after serving his confinement sentence.

