Unidentified male wanted for Corner Store armed robbery

SAN ANTONIO - Crime Stoppers is appealing to the public for help finding the suspect responsible for the aggravated robbery of a business.

The incident happened at a Corner Store located on 1526 N. New Braunfels on July 8.

Shortly before 5 p.m., a male suspect wearing a hat entered the store, brandished a handgun and demanded money from the register.

The employee complied and the suspect took off in a silver pickup truck with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Crime Stoppers is offering up to $5,000 to individuals providing tips that lead to an arrest of the suspect.

Tipsters are asked to contact 210-224-STOP (7867) and may choose to remain anonymous.

