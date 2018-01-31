Two injured in Converse shooting

The Converse Police Department says that two men were shot in the leg and were transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The incident happened at the 100 block of 6th street in Converse.

Witnesses told police that it could’ve been a drive-by shooting. Neighbors in the area called KENS 5 concerned about shots being fired but police say that the threat is over and that their investigation in ongoing.

Lt. Jeff Shook said Converse police received conflicting reports. A neighbor who spoke with a relative of a victim said the shooting may have been a misfire.

The victim’s ages still need to be confirmed but police suspect they are juveniles. One was taken to University Hospital and one was taken to SAMMC for treatment.

Police expect to release updates as they make progress in the investigation.

