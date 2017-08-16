Thieves steal $100K worth of tires, wheels from Kerrville dealership

KERRVILLE - Thousands of dollars have been ripped from right under Cecil Atkission Motors in Kerrville after thieves attacked Monday in what Kerrville police call one of the biggest heists they've ever seen.

"There's about 45 to 47 vehicles and roughly $100,000 worth of damage," said Tate Richburg, the general manager at Cecil Atkission Motors.

Kerrville police suspect it's an organized crime, involving a group of people. They said that the criminals will usually load the tires and wheels on a trailer truck to sell on the black market.

The offense is a third-degree felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison and a $10,000 fine.

"Those guys are wanted, dead or alive," Richburg said.

As police investigate, Kerrville car dealers have turned from competitors to companions, banning with Atkission Motors to put up a $4,000 reward for anyone with information leading to the arrest and prosecution of the thieves.

Kerrville police are looking for a box trailer that may be carrying the tires. If you have any tips on who might be behind this crime, call Kerr County Crime Stoppers at 896-TIPS (8477).

© 2017 KENS-TV