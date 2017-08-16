Terrell Hills police searching for vehicle arson suspects

Terrell Hills police are searching for arson suspects. (PHOTO: Terrell Hills Police Department) (Photo: Terrell Hills Police Department, Custom)

TERRELL HILLS, Texas - Terrell Hills police are searching for two suspects believed to be involved in vehicle arson.

The Terrell Hills Police Department released surveillance video of two men accused of stealing tires from a car and then lighting it on fire around 11 p.m. Sunday.

The car was parked in a business lot that was under construction in the 2200 block of Harry Wurzbach Road, police said.

The men were reportedly seen driving a dark-colored Dodge Charger, possibly a 2006-2010 model.

They are believed to have stolen four wheels and tires from a 2016 Dodge Charger to put those tires on their own vehicle.

