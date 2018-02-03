UPDATE: Three arrested in west-side shooting that sent teen to hospital

(Photo: Floyd, Jackson)

SAN ANTONIO - A 14-year-old innocent bystander is battling life-threatening injuries after he was struck by a stray bullet after a nearby argument turned violent.

The San Antonio Police Department has arrested three men in connection with the shooting: 33-year-old Richard Anthony Montez, 18-year-old Juan Martinez, and 20-year-old Andres Martinez.

SAPD Chief William McManus said the incident started around 11:30 Friday night at the Cassiano Courts on the west side.

The suspects are claiming that they felt threatened, which is why they say that they fired into the home.

Officers arrived at the scene shortly after the incident occurred and shut down the block. One of the shooters barricaded himself inside his home, leading to a standoff between SAPD and the suspect.

Hostage negotiators were called to the scene and were able to bring the incident to a peaceful conclusion Saturday morning, Chief McManus confirmed.

