Sutherland Springs suspect's uncle, from Washington, calls nephew a 'coward'

A man who says he's the uncle of the gunman who killed more than two dozen people in a Texas church is calling his nephew a "coward."

Dave Ivey appeared in an interview Monday with NorthWest Digital News, a YouTube channel based in Washington state. Ivey says he hadn't seen Devin Kelley in person for years, but that he maintained contact through Facebook.

Ivey says he attempted to contact Kelley hours before the Sunday shooting after seeing a troubling Facebook post on Kelley's page that said "he wasn't thinking correctly and his head hurt." Ivey says he private messaged Kelley, asking if he was OK, but didn't hear back.

Ivey identified himself as Kelley's uncle on Facebook and in the interview. Kelley's mother's maiden name is Ivey, and the survivors listed in an obituary for Kelley's maternal grandfather include a Dave Ivey of Toledo, Washington.

