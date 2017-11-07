The man who fired at the Sutherland Springs shooting suspect is speaking out

Stephen Willeford is being hailed as a hero for engaging in a shootout with the Sutherland Springs mass shooting suspect.

Willeford helped prevent the carnage from being any worse.

He’s a former NRA instructor who says that he was at home, a block away from the church, when his daughter heard the gunshots.

He says that he immediately grabbed his rifle, loaded it, and ran barefoot to the church.

“Those people in that church are friends of mine, family,” he said. “Every time I heard a shot, I knew that probably represented a life. I was scared to death. I was scared for me, for every one of them.

Willeford also said that he hid behind a truck, exchanging gunfire and hitting Kelley and that when the gunman fled, he and John Langendorff chased him in a car.

