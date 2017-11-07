The FBI is having trouble getting access to the Sutherland Springs shooter's phone

FBI agents want to access more information about the Sutherland Springs mass shooting suspect using his phone. The problem is that they can’t unlock it.

The FBI remains tight-lipped about the specific type of phone that the suspect had.

But Victory Cocchia, CEO of VYSK, says that, more than likely, he had an iPhone. VYSK makes phone cases that block microphones and cameras.

Cocchia says that when it comes to mobile devices, currently, the iPhone is the most secure, with a six-digit passcode, fingerprint sensor, and facial recognition system.

“If you remember from the [Steve] Jobs movie, he talked about a close ecosystem, from every point of it, is controlled by Apple, which makes it easier for them to control security levels,” he said. “You’re going to have to brute force that to get into it.”

This incident echoes the San Bernadino shooting in 2015. In that case, Apple refused to let the FBI gain access to the shooter’s iPhone. The FBI ended up paying more than $1 million for software to disable it.

Cocchia predicts that such a payment is likely to happen again.

“I do want to make clear that getting into these phones are so easy to do,” he said. “There are guys in this town who can do that.”

