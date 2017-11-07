Remembering the victims: Sutherland Springs church shooting

Lula White had family in Corpus Christi. (Photo: Family photo, Custom)

An 18-month-old. A pregnant woman and her three children. The pastor's 14-year-old daughter. A 77-year-old. These are just a few of the 26 victims killed during a lone gunman's assault upon a small Texas church.

Family members and friends who lost loved ones have begun sharing their heartbreaking stories from Sutherland Springs, Texas.

The Holcombe Family

Eight members of the Holcombe family were killed at First Baptist Church. (PHOTO: CBS News) (Photo: CBS, Custom)

Three generations of the Holcombe family were gunned down in the Texas church shooting, including a visiting pastor who was about to address the church, four children, one pregnant mother and her unborn child.

Bryan – guest pastor on Sunday at The First Baptist Church

Karla – wife of Bryan

Bryan Holcombe and his wife Karla were active in the church, and Bryan often served as a guest speaker. (PHOTO: CBS News) (Photo: CBS, Custom)

Marc – son of Bryan and Karla

Noah – infant daughter of Marc

Noah Holcombe was the infant daughter of Marc. (PHOTO: CBS News) (Photo: CBS, Custom)

Crystal – daughter-in-law of Bryan and Karla, she was eight months pregnant

Emily – daughter of Crystal

Megan – daughter of Crystal

Greg – son of Crystal

Crystal Holcombe was killed in the Sutherland Springs mass shooting. Her family said she was pregnant. (PHOTO: CBS News) (Photo: CBS, Custom)

Bryan Holcombe participated in prison ministry and would go sing for the inmates, one of his relatives explained to the Associated Press. Bryan was walking up to the pulpit, about to lead the congregation in worship, when the gunman began shooting, according to the Washington Post.

Crystal's husband, John Holcombe, survived, as did two of their children.

Three of Crystal Holcombe's children were also killed: Emily, Megan and Greg. (PHOTO: CBS News) (Photo: CBS, Custom)

GOFUNDME: Texas church shooting campaigns

Annabelle Pomeroy

Annabelle Pomeroy was the daughter of First Baptist Church Pastor Frank Pomeroy and his wife Sherri. (Photo: Family photo, Custom)

A sweet 14-year-old girl named Annabelle — the daughter of the pastor.

The pastor's wife, Sherri Pomeroy, wrote in a text message to the Associated Press that she and her husband were out of town in two different states when the attack occurred.

“We lost our 14 year old daughter today and many friends,” she wrote. “Neither of us have made it back into town yet to personally see the devastation." She said she was "trying to get home as soon as I can.”

Joann Ward, Brooke Ward and Emily Garza

Joann Ward and her two daughters died in the mass shooting in Sutherland Springs. (PHOTO: CBS News) (Photo: CBS, Custom)

Michael Ward, 31, told The Dallas Morning News that his brother’s wife, Joann Ward, and two of her children were among the victims.

Brooke Ward, 5, and Emily Garza, 7, died. Joann’s son Ryland Ward, 5, was shot multiple times. Michael was the one who carried Ryland out of the church and to help.

"They got him all cut open, from the gunshots," Michael said. "I don't think he's going to make it."

Brooke Ward and Emily Garza were killed in the shooting. 5-year-old Ryland Ward was shot and injured. (PHOTO: CBS News) (Photo: CBS, Custom)

John Alexander wrote on Facebook that “we lost my niece, Joann Ward and two of her children in yesterday's tragedy at Sutherland Springs.

"Joann was such a wonderful mother whose whole life was her children and family. My heart is broken."

Lula White

Lula White had family in Corpus Christi. (Photo: Family photo, Custom)

Family members confirmed Lula White died in the shooting.

"My sister was a wonderful, caring person — a God-loving person. She loved the people in her church. They were all her best friends," Mary Mishler Clyburn told the New York Daily News.

In a post on Facebook, White’s niece Amy Backus wrote, "I have no doubt where she is right now. She is in Heaven laying her crowns and jewels at the feet of Jesus and celebrating. I love and will miss you Aunt Lula Woicinski White."

Robert and Shani Corrigan

Robert and Shani Corrigan were Michigan natives. (Photo: Custom)

A U.S. Air Force veteran and his wife were killed in the shooting, according to multiple outlets in Michigan, where they grew up.

Renee Haley, director of Veterans' Services for Clare County, confirmed their deaths in a statement to WNEM.

They were graduates of Harrison High School in Harrison, Michigan.

"I was recently notified that Harrison has lost two of their own in the horrible tragedy that occurred yesterday in Texas. Robert and Shani Corrigan were both HHS graduates," Haley said, adding that Robert had held track records at the school for years.

Haley Krueger

Hayley Krueger wanted to be a nurse when she grew up. (Photo: Family photo, Custom)

Charlene Uhl said her daughter Haley Krueger, 16, is among the victims of the shooting.

Haley had arrived at church early on Sunday to prepare breakfast.

"She was a vibrant 16-year-old that loved life," Uhl said. "She loved her church. She was always hyper and ready for anything. She wanted to go to school and be a nurse in the NICU. She loved babies. She had two nephews and adored both of them."

A GoFundMe for her family raised more than $2,000 in five hours.

Richard Rodriguez

Evangelina Santos told Univision that her brother Richard Rodriguez, 51, and his wife were among the victims.

Rodriguez’s daughter, Regina, told the Associated Press that her father attended the church every Sunday.

"They told us many were hurt," Santos said in a tearful interview with Univision. "I was hoping to God that they were among them, that they were only hurt, not dead. But at 11 p.m., they gave us the news."

According to Univision, family members said they don’t want their relatives to become numbers, instead wanting the world to know who Richard Rodriguez was: A worker, retired from the railroad system, the center of attention and loved by his whole family.

Tara McNulty

Tara McNulty worked a bartender, and friends said she was a kind-hearted person. (Photo: Facebook, Custom)

Tara Elyse McNulty, a bartender at The Aumont Saloon in Seguin, Texas, was killed in the shooting at First Baptist Church, according to her employer.

In a Facebook post, Kevin Koenen, owner of The Aumont Saloon, said that Tara was a kind-hearted person and a great employee.

Koenen also said that McNulty’s two children, Hailey and James, were wounded in the shooting and have a long road to recovery.

A benefit for McNulty has been planned for Nov. 12 at The Aumont Saloon and will feature live music, a silent auction and plate sale to raise money for McNulty’s family.

A GoFundMe to raise money for funeral costs and medical expenses for McNulty’s two children has also raised $2,350 of its $10,000 goal as of Monday afternoon.

"She was conscientious, engaging and always willing to do the little things," the GoFundMe read. "She was a sweet, kind and loving woman, mother and daughter and will be greatly missed by many."

The Johnson family

On Sunday evening, Dennis Johnson’s sister Sue Harris began posting on Facebook asking for prayers.

"Please pray for the church in Texas. My brother and his wife was there. No news yet," she wrote. Less than an hour later, she wrote that she heard they were shot but didn’t know how badly they were injured or what hospital they might be in.

Hours later, she wrote that family called hospitals and none had records of Dennis Johnson, 77, or his wife, Sara Johnson, 68. Monday morning, the news came.

"Found out my brother Dennis and Sara was found inside the church. God called them home together," Harris posted.

Harris confirmed their deaths to The Arizona Republic but declined to comment further.

They celebrated 44 years of marriage in July and had attended the Sutherland Springs church for more than a decade, according to a GoFundMe for their family.

Dennis was born in Rockford, Ill., and was a veteran of both the U.S. Navy Reserves and the Army National Guard. He served as a Seabee in Operation Desert Shield, according to the GoFundMe.

Sara was born in Jasper, Fla., and "devoted her life to caring for children, both as a loving grandmother and a volunteer in a church nursery for over 30 years." Most recently, she worked at Pfeil's Home and Garden.

They leave behind six children, "several beloved grandchildren, and were expecting 4 great-grand children," according to GoFundMe.

The injured

About 20 others were wounded in the shooting. Here's what we know about their conditions and how you can help.

Ryland Ward

A five-year-old boy named Ryland, who has a big heart for his siblings, friends, and family.

Family members said that Ryland was shot five times and is currently in critical condition. They believe the young boy has a long recovery ahead of him.

Five-year-old Ryland Ward was shot five times during a gunman's deadly assault on a Sutherland Springs church. (Photo: Submitted, Custom)

GoFundMe: Texas church shooting campaigns





David Colbath

Hank Summers, a local who had moved to San Antonio, told the AP via text message that his uncle, David Colbath, survived five gunshots that required extensive surgery and skin grafts to save an arm.

Hailey McNulty

A friend confirmed Hailey McNulty was injured in the attack.

Farida Brown

Farida Brown's daughter said she was shot four times and played dead to stay alive.

"She just watched the killer walking up and down,” Carol Horton described. “I guess he [shot] her, so she was kind of climbing under the pews."

Brown moved to Sutherland Springs after Hurricane Harvey flooded her East Texas home.

"To see her smile at you, laugh with you, and realize that I get to say my mom survived, I get to say that my mother is alive,” Horton said.

“I get to see her again."

Kris Workman

A GoFundMe set up to cover medical expenses explains that Kris Workman was injured during the shooting, but is in stable conditions. He's expected to undergo more surgeries, according to the donation page set up for his family.

