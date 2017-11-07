Mother arranging her 16-year-old daughter's funeral after Sunday shooting

It’s an unimaginable pain to arrange your 16-year-old daughter’s funeral. Haley Krueger’s mother, Charlene Uhl, took on that task on Tuesday.

Uhl says that a piece of her heart has gone missing since she found out that her daughter was one of the victims of the Sutherland Springs church shooting on Sunday.

She says that her daughter just wanted to make a difference in the world. On Sunday morning, she dropped Krueger off at the church to help prepare breakfast. And that was the last time she ever saw her.

Her last memory of Haley is, “her telling her she loved me, and she left.”

Hours later, Uhl found out about the shooting on social media.

“I just ran up there and watched all the helicopters, in and out, just waiting. Nobody would answer,” she recalled.

The hours passed. Each grueling minute felt longer and longer than the last as she held on to hope.

“I was trying to remain positive, hoping she got away and was able to run off,” Uhl said.

But the relief never came.

“It’s devastating. A mother, any parent, should never have to bury their child,” she said. “I wish I didn’t take her that day, yes. I wish, for some reason, I would have slept through the alarm and she would still be with me.”

Uhl says that, despite the pain, God has a plan, and she’s going to hold on to the loving memories of Haley that no one can take from her.

“Every night she would fight me, 10,000 kisses. She was like, ‘nope, you’re not getting away without it,’” Uhl recalled.

Her mother says that several of her daughter’s friends were also lost in the shooting.

If you would like to help the family, you can donate to their GoFuneMe page here.

