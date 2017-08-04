KENS
Suspect involved in high-speed chase in New Braunfels identified

Police have identified a suspect that led New Braunfels police on a high-speed chase and fought with police once in custody.

KENS 5 Staff , KENS 11:33 PM. CDT August 04, 2017

Jorge Tierra-Blanca, 24, has been identified as the driver of a truck that led New Braunfels police on a high-speed chase on Thursday.

Police say that he refused to stop after he was reportedly driving erratically on the highway.

NBPD also says that he eventually crashed into a median but still refused to surrender. Police say that he continued to fight with officers once in custody.

New Braunfels police say that the suspect is also accused of stabbing a passenger with a screwdriver at some point during the chase.

He’s currently being held at the Comal County Jail facing multiple charges.

