Student describes escaping school following Florida shooting

When a gunman opened fire at a South Florida high school on Wednesday, a senior at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, Brianna Chirino, managed to escape.

“All of the sudden the alarm when off,” Chirino said. “Then all you heard were gunshots. I only heard four.”

Still, Chirino’s classmates believed the situation was a drill, until they heard more gunshots. Little did she know, her high school would be at the center of the deadliest school shooting in modern American history.

Law enforcement officials say that the suspect appears to have pulled the school fire alarm, and as everyone started exiting their classrooms, he started shooting.

There were no warnings or threats. Chirino describes the moments immediately following the shooting as total chaos.

“People were jumping fences. We had to squeeze through a fence to get out. It was hectic,” she described. “All you heard was crying and screams. Everything looked like the world was about to end.”

Meanwhile, first responders appeared to be treating wounded people on the sidewalks. Chirino says that she and her classmates walked to a nearby middle school, where many students were reuniting with their families.

“Moms were crying, parents were worried,” she said. “You'd think I was in a movie, it felt so fake.”

The high school has canceled classes for the remainder of the week.

