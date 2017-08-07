South Texas woman pleads guilty to sex trafficking a 9 year old

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (AP) — Authorities say a South Texas woman has pleaded guilty to sex-trafficking a 9-year-old girl.

Maria Candelaria Losoya appeared Aug. 1 before a federal judge and admitted she was responsible for the assault of the victim in exchange for money.

The 55-year-old remains free on bond pending sentencing scheduled for Nov. 16. Losoya faces up to life in prison and a $250,000 fine and also must register as a sex offender.

Authorities say the abuse began in Brownsville in 2012 and lasted roughly three years.

Losoya later traveled with the victim three hours from Brownsville to Rockport so the assault could continue.

David Wills, a former Rockport resident accused of assaulting the victim, was arrested in July and released on a $5 million bond.

