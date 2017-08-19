FBI: AMBER Alert victim from Midland found in San Antonio hotel

UPDATE: According to the FBI, 4-year-old Caleb Andrew Tondre was found at a northeast-side hotel and the AMBER Alert has been canceled.

PREVIOUS STORY:

According to the Midland County Sheriff's Office, the suspect that law enforcement is looking for in the AMBER Alert for 4-year-old Caleb Andrew Tondre could be in San Antonio.

The sheriff's office says that Tondre has family on San Antonio's east side.

MCSO also shared additional details about the case, saying that suspect Christopher Allen Tondre is known to carry a machete and has threatened the lives of Caleb and his mother. Officials say that Tondre fled the Midland area after a violent domestic disturbance.

The AMBER Alert for Caleb is still active. Caleb, 4, is described as white, 3 feet tall, and 45 pounds with reddish blonde hair, hazel eyes, and was last seen wearing a lime green "GAP" shirt with khaki pants and red Jordan shoes.

Christopher Allen Tondre is described as 36 years old weighing 175 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes last seen wearing a t-shirt and blue jeans with a tribal tattoo on his left arm.

The suspect is thought to be driving a blue 2005 KIA Optima with Texas license plate number HBS 5560 with a New England Patriots sticker on the back window.

Law enforcement believe the child to be in grave or immediate danger.

If you have any information, you're asked to call the Midland County Sheriff's Office at 432-688-4623.

