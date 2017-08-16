Angelica Navarro-DePaz mug shot (PHOTO: SAPD) (Photo: San Antonio Police Department, Custom)

SAN ANTONIO - Police said a woman was arrested Tuesday and charged with solicitation of capital murder.

Angelica Navarro-DePaz, 40, was arrested after she told an undercover San Antonio Police Department officer that she was willing to pay that officer to commit a murder.

The SAPD officer was posing as someone willing to commit a murder during their meeting around 5 p.m., according to police.

Navarro-DePaz paid half of the undisclosed amount of money to the undercover officer and "stated that she would pay the remaining money to the undercover officer" after the murder, police said.

She reportedly wanted another woman, Anna Mendoza Flores, killed.

According to SAPD, Navarro-DePaz was taken into custody after her meeting with the undercover officer. She is also being held on $1 million bond.

