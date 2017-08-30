SAPD officer shoots suspect in ambulance bay at Baptist Medical Center

A suspect was shot by a San Antonio officer at Baptist Medical Center just north of downtown after police say a man was stabbing a woman with a pencil.

SAPD says that an officer inside the hospital was screaming for help when they say a man stabbing a woman with a pencil in the ambulance bay. When the officer intervened, police say that the suspect came after the officer, which is when he was shot once in the torso.

The officer didn’t suffer any injuries. The woman suffered minor injuries while the suspect is being treated at the hospital.

The officer is a nine-year veteran of the force. The suspect is described as 25 years old with no other information about the identities of the suspect or the victim released.

SAPD says that it doesn’t appear that the suspect or victim were patients at the hospital and that it’s likely that they were with someone else who was being checked out.

For more, here’s the live press conference held by SAPD Chief William McManus:

