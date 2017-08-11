SAPD makes arrest in Elizabeth Contreras murder case

The San Antonio Police Department has announced that they've made an arrest in a case involving the murder of 38-year-old Elizabeth Sierra Contreras.

SAPD has arrested Guadalupe Contreras in connection with the murder.

Contreras's family says that she went missing on August 3 when she left home to get her work scheduled at Mission Trails Baptist Hospital and never came home.

Her body was found in a field on the city's south side on August 8 and was identified later.

