SAPD investigating northwest-side hit-and-run that killed one woman

A woman was struck by a pickup truck on the northwest side on Saturday night and died while the driver sped off.

San Antonio police say that the accident happened around 10 p.m. on the 9400 block of Bandera and that they’re looking for a light gray or white truck that hit the woman and left the scene.

Witnesses told police that the woman was crossing the street when she slipped and fell before the truck hit her and then left the scene.

Police have not yet released the name of the victim.

