SAPD arrest teen wanted for murdering Harvey victim

SAN ANTONIO - Police arrested a teen in San Antonio wanted for murder in Victoria, TX earlier this week.

18-year-old John Paul Davila is the primary suspect in the killing of Victor Herrera at his home in Victoria.

Herrera had been working to restore his house that had been damaged during Hurricane Harvey, Victoria sheriff Michael O'Conner said.

Family members found Herrera's body under the home early Monday morning. They contacted the Victoria County Sheriff's Office, who opened a homicide investigation.

Police say Davila stole Herrera's truck and used it to drive to San Antonio and visit his girlfriend.

VCSO, along with members of the San Antonio Police Department Homicide Unit and the Live Oak Police Department, arrested Davila around 4 a.m Tuesday. SAPD was also able to recover the stolen truck.

Davila was arraigned in San Antonio. He was charged with capital murder, and his bond was set at $2 million

