Reward for info on murdered Schertz businessman grows to $75K

Henry Gutierrez reward sign (Photo: KENS 5)

SCHERTZ - It's one of the highest Crime Stoppers rewards to ever hit the state of Texas: $75,000 could be yours if your information leads to the killer of Schertz businessman Henry Gutierrez.

Gutierrez was found dead inside his home on Christmas Eve 2015.

This case continues to set records in Guadalupe County and across the state; from a $35,000 reward six months ago that's now up to $75,000.

As the Schertz police chief said today, this money can be a life-changer.

"[$75,000] may provide the means of moving into a new home, a new vehicle, or a child's education. It could make a positive difference in someone's life," said Schertz Police Chief Michael Hansen at in a press conference on Wednesday.

The morning of Christmas Eve 2015, family members found 71-year-old Henry Gutierrez sitting on his couch shot multiple times.

"My father didn't deserve what happened to him," said Henry's son, Miguel Gutierrez. "He was well known, loved by a lot of folks. He gave from the heart."

Among a list of items taken from Henry was his 2013 white Ford Explorer which was later found in an apartment complex parking lot in San Marcos.

Schertz police, with the help of Texas Rangers, are still searching for suspects.

"Mr. Gutierrez did business throughout the state of Texas. We have been trying to make sure we're getting this out to the state of Texas and the different communities," said Lieutenant Thad Siwecki of the Schertz Police Department.

Tips rang in from as far as Houston, prompting family members to pass out 10,000 fliers in that area.

A year and a half later, there's still no sign of Henry's killer.

"We need your help. Henry Gutierrez is looking at this time at us and he's asking for help so he can bring this to a closure and his family will lead a normal life," said Grumpy Azzoz, a good friend of Henry's.

After three generations of service, the Gutierrez family decided to sell Henry's business legacy, Bexar Waste, so they could focus on finding the murderer.

"We think about it every day," Miguel said. "Every single day we think about what happened to my dad. Our hope and search and quest for justice keeps going."

Richard Dziewit with Guadalupe County Crime Stoppers says that they plan to spread the word about the reward at the state level.

A team of retired FBI agents from around the country who works on cold cases is on standby for the Schertz Police Department.

The Gutierrez family told KENS 5 that they're also putting up a billboard advertising the updated reward on the corner of FM 78 and FM 3009.

If you have any information, you can call the Guadalupe County Crime Stoppers at 877-403-TIPS. You can remain anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you can cash in up to $75,000.

If you are worried about your safety for calling in, the police chief says that the department and the DA's office will work with you to keep you protected.

