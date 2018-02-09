Police make arrest in connection to post-Superbowl vandalism of Austin's iconic statue

AUSTIN - A man has been accused of vandalizing Austin's iconic Stevie Ray Vaughan statue after the Superbowl, police said.

Police said the suspect, Mathew Rutledge, 39, was observed by witnesses on Feb. 5 spray painting the statue which sits along Vic Mathias Shores, as well as placing a Philadelphia Eagles jersey on the monument.

In photos shared by Austin police, the graffiti appears to say, "Philly loves Saint Nick."

According to a press release, Austin police park officers were able to track Rutledge to his home from his license plate, based off of information from witnesses.

APD worked with the Austin Parks and Recreations Department to establish the cost to the City of Austin in order to repair the damages.

Rutledge has been charged with a Class B Misdemeanor, graffiti. According to the press release, Rutledge is currently in the Travis County Jail.

