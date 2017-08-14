One dead in southeast-side shooting

One person is dead after a shooting at a southeast-side bar, according to the San Antonio Police Department.

The shooting happened just before 8 p.m. Monday on the 2700 block of Bill Miller Lane at a bar called Sugartimes Lounge.

Police say that the victim was a Hispanic male described as being in his mid- to late 30's and that he was shot multiple times.

SAPD is looking for the suspect that they believe fled in a car heading South on Goliad, possibly a white Chrysler. Police could not confirm the exact make and model of the vehicle.

