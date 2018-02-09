One officer dead, two others shot in Henry County while serving warrant

Multiple officers were shot in Locust Grove on February 9, 2018.

LOCUST GROVE, GA. - LOCUST GROVE, Ga. - One Locust Grove police officer was killed and two Henry County deputies were shot Friday morning while they were serving a warrant in Locust Grove.

According to Henry County Sheriff Kenneth McBrayer, police were serving a bench warrant on a suspect for failure to appear in Locust Grove municipal court.

The suspect was shot and killed by police on the scene, which was inside a home on St. Francis Court near the Tanger Outlet.

The names of the officers, along with the suspect, have not been released.

"It became apparent that the suspect was not going to go with police, which is why a Locust Grove officer was called in to assist," McBrayer said.

Both of the deputies are at Atlanta Medical Center. One is in serious condition, according to McBrayer, when a bullet struck him in the stomach about two inches below the vest.

The officer who is in fair condition was struck in his vest. Both are being treated at Atlanta Medical Center.

The Locust Grove officer was shot and killed at the scene.

11Alive spoke with Wade Corley, who said his brother, Michael Corley, was one of three officers who were shot while serving a warrant.

“Thank God for the bulletproof vest,” said Wade Corley, a pastor at Mt. Zion United Methodist Church in Griffin. “The bullet went through the vest and caught him near the right side of his ribs.

“Police officers don’t get paid enough for what they have to do,” Wade Corley said.

There was multiple social media discussion about a second active shooting situation at Summit Racing in McDonough. Police told 11Alive there was not an active scene and was not connected to this incident.

This story continues to develop.

