New Braunfels police searching for bank robbery suspect

Police are asking for help in identifying a suspect who robbed a bank Friday afternoon.

The New Braunfels Police Department say they responded to a report of a bank robbery at the Chase Bank location in the 600 block of South Walnut Avenue,

When officers arrived, they were informed that a man had handed a teller a note demanding cash. After the teller handed over an undisclosed amount of money, the suspect fled on foot.

Witnesses described the suspect as a white or Hispanic male, approximately 5'9" with a medium build.

He was last seen wearing a blue hoodie and dark sunglasses, and was fleeing the scene heading south on the I-35 frontage road.

Bank Robbery On today’s date (02/09/18), at approximately 4:15pm, the New Braunfels Police Department responded to the... Posted by New Braunfels Police Department on Friday, February 9, 2018

The NBPD says their Criminal Investigations Division is currently conducting an investigation. They encourage anyone with information regarding the suspect's identity or whereabouts to contact the New Braunfels Police or Comal County Crime Stoppers, who are offering a reward of up to $2000 for information that leads to an arrest.

Crime Stoppers can be reached at 830-620-TIPS (8477) or online at http://comalcrimestoppers.org/

© 2018 KENS-TV