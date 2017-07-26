Mother takes plea deal in 2-year-old Beautiful Rodriguez's death

Emma Rodriguez reportedly took a plea deal in connection with her 2-year-old daughter's death. (Photo: SAPD, Custom)

SAN ANTONIO - Emma Rodriguez took a plea bargain in connection with the death of her daughter, 2-year-old Beautiful Rodriguez.

She was previously charged with capital murder, however, after pleading no contest, she is now charged with injury to a child, intentionally causing serious bodily injury.

As KENS 5 reported, Rodriguez initially told San Antonio Police Department officers the baby had fallen in the shower back in July 2015.

Police said she later admitted to slapping the child violently and throwing her against her crib, striking her head.

Rodriguez's sentencing is scheduled for September.

© 2017 KENS-TV