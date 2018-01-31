Man stabbed multiple times after attacking woman on west side

The San Antonio Police Department is investigating a stabbing that happened on the west side on Wednesday afternoon.

SAPD says that a man approached a woman sitting on a porch and started attacking her. The two reportedly knew each other from a past relationship.

Police say that several people intervened after the attack happened and that in the ensuing scrum, the initial attacker was stabbed multiple times in the chest and neck.

The stabbing victim was transported to a local hospital in critical condition.

Meanwhile, police have detained five people and taken them to police headquarters for questioning as the investigation continues.

Police have not released any names involved in the incident.

