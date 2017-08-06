Man sought after west-side Five Star Cleaners burglarized

Photo courtesy of Crime Stoppers of San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO - Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s assistance in locating the person involved in the burglary of a building on the city’s west side.

The incident occurred in the early morning hours of July 24 at the Five Star Cleaners on 7627 Culebra Road.

Authorities say that an unidentified male gained entry into the business after throwing a rock into the glass wall.

Once inside, the man took off with two registers, which he would later find out were empty.

The individual is now wanted for the burglary of a building, a felony offense.

Anyone with information on the suspect’s whereabouts is asked to contact Crime Stoppers of San Antonio at 210-224-7867.

Anonymous tips leading to an arrest and conviction may be rewarded up to $5,000 in cash.

