Man shot in knee at east-side home, police say

KENS5.com Staff , KENS 3:33 PM. CDT July 30, 2017

SAN ANTONIO - Police said a man was shot in the knee at a home on South Hackberry Street early Sunday morning.

The shooting reportedly happened while the victim was at a gathering around 2 a.m., however, it's not clear what led up to the shooting.

The San Antonio Police Department told KENS 5 at the scene that two people are believed to have ran away from the scene after the shooting.

So far, no arrests have been made in this case.

