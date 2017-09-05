Man arrested in shooting incident involving 4-year-old daughter

San Antonio police have arrested a man after they said he gave a false statement regarding a shooting incident involving his 4-year-old daughter.

In the early hours of Tuesday morning, police arrived to the 500 block of Park Grove on the west side to find a 4-year-old girl shot in the chest.

Also at the scene was 24-year-old Lazurus Anthony Gutierrez. Gutierrez told police he was walking with his daughter when she was struck by a stray bullet in a drive-by shooting.

Officers said that his story wasn't adding up.

"We located a crime scene that led to another residence a short distance from where the shooting took place. We were able to find a blood trail," said Officer Doug Greene with the San Antonio Police Department.

While being questioned, Gutierrez reportedly confessed to detectives that the girl had found a gun he had hidden under a couch cushion in his west-side home and accidentally shot herself. He then claimed that he rushed to a relative's house down the block where they called 9-1-1.

"We did retrieve two long guns from that residence but we are still looking for the weapon in question that the little girl accidentally shot herself with," Officer Greene said.

The girl was taken to University Hospital and rushed into surgery, police said.

Gutierrez said that he gave a false statement to officers because he was scared he would get into trouble. He currently faces two charges: felon in possession of a firearm and tampering with evidence.

As of Tuesday afternoon, she remains in serious condition.

Police say that this is still an active investigation and more charges could be on the way for Gutierrez.

