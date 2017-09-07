Harris indicted on six counts in Medical Center rape cases

Anton Jamail Harris (Photo: KENS)

SAN ANTONIO -- A Bexar County grand jury has indicted a man who is accused in a two-year string of rape cases in the Medical Center area of northwest San Antonio.

The grand jury returned six indictments against Anton Jamail Harris, 18, on charges of Aggravated Sexual Assault and Aggravated Robbery.

Starting in June 2015, Harris is accused of targeting women in the Medical Center area.

The indictment alleges that Harris followed his victims to their apartment doors and forced his way inside, threatening them with a knife or gun.

Harris would then sexually assault them and take their property, the indictment further alleges.

In some cases, Harris would knock on the victims’ apartment doors and would then assault them, the indictment says.

Harris was arrested in June after San Antonio police were able to obtain a DNA match leading to him.

Harris remains in the Bexar County Jail on bonds totaling $775,000. All six indictments are first-degree felonies, punishable by 5 to 99 years or life in prison and up to a $10,000 fine. Harris is awaiting trial out of the 399th District Court.

