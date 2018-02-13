Funeral underway for fallen Richardson police officer

Officer David Sherrard (Photo: WFAA)

RICHARDSON -- Officer David Sherrard, a 13-year veteran of the Richardson Police Department, is being laid to rest today.

Sherrard became the first Richardson police officer in the department's 63-year history to be gunned down in the line of duty when he was fatally shot at the Breckinridge Point Apartments last week.

His funeral is underway at Watermark Community Church in Dallas. The service is closed to the public, but the church is streaming it online. Click the player above to watch it live.

Officer Sherrard leaves behind his wife, Nicole, and two daughters. His wife spoke about their marriage and the ups and downs, ending by saying that God helped them get back on track just before her husband was killed.

"Dave always loved me unconditionally, even the times when I was unlovable," she said.

Richardson Police Chief Jimmy Spivey also spoke at the service, saying he didn't have adequate words for the grief the department felt, but thanked everyone for their support.

"I want to thank the Richardson community and I want to thank the community at-large... This is how we get through this, and I thank you from the bottom of my heart," he said.

Last week, Brandon McCall was arrested after shooting Sherrard and 30-year-old Rene Gamez, then leading a standoff with officers for hours. He's been charged with capital murder.

"It's the hardest day we've ever had," Chief Spivey said in a press conference after the shooting. "We're not doing well. But... this is a police department of professionals. It is an emotionally trying, traumatic day, but they're out there doing the things they do best serving this community."

The Dallas Police Association, through the Assist The Officer Foundation, has set up a donation page. You can send donations to the Sherrard family by clicking here. All net funds donated will go directly to the family. You can contact Brian Mayes at 214-208-5842 for more information.

A procession will follow the funeral service, closing down some roads in North Texas.

Law enforcement officers from across Texas attended the service to pay their respects.

