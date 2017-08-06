UPDATE: AMBER Alert discontinued for 2-year-old El Paso boy

courtesy El Paso Police Department (Photo: Custom)

UPDATE: The AMBER Alert has been discontinued.

The El Paso Police Department has issued an Amber Alert for 2-year-old Adan Ace Antonio Maese. He’s described as white, two feet tall, with brown hair and brown eyes who was last seen wearing a yellow and blue tank top with blue shorts and blue socks.

EPD says that they’re also looking for 26-year-old Julian Maese in connection with Adan’s abduction. Officials say that Julian is 5’7, 130 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes with several tattoos, including clovers that say “Lucky” on his right arm, “Maese Demon” on his back, a marijuana plant with “Demon” on his chest, and one that says “Spirit” on his neck.

courtesy El Paso Police Department (Photo: Custom)

The suspect was last seen driving a blue 1989 Mercury Grand Marquis with Texas license plate CSZ-2501.

Law enforcement says that they believe the child to be in grave or immediate danger.

Any information regarding this case should be forwarded to the El Paso Police Department at 915-832-4419.

