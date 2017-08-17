Despite legal option nearby, NEISD lot serves as illegal dumping ground

Heroes Stadium is a $27 million state of the art sports venue in North East ISD, but across the street there's a trashy neighboring property also owned by the school district.

Just across Wurzbach Parkway from Heroes Stadium, on a stretch of abandoned roadway several hundred feet long, there are a number of piles of unsightly garbage dumped near signs proclaiming the land as private property belonging to the school district.

KENS 5 looked for evidence that would identify the illegal dumpers and found no information, but we did learn that the parcel is the district's confidence course for JROTC students.

A district spokesman said that students who come to the area to prepare to serve in the military are also serving as cleanup crews, picking up the piles of waste.

The district said that they lock the main entrance to the property to protect the area as best they can, but they have been unable to stop the illegal dumpers who jump the curb off Wurzbach Parkway and access the area.

Workers in the area said that some of the trash was left behind by people living in a homeless camp. They said that the squatters were rousted from the area recently but their garbage remained.

The district does have a 24-hour police force and they encourage anyone who sees illegal dumping to report it.

Ironically, less than five miles from the mess, the city has a bulky item drop off site on Wurzbach Parkway. Anyone with a CPS bill can dump items for free Tuesday thru Saturday.

Here are some links to the websites and phone numbers where you can learn more about putting waste in its proper place.

NEISD police

NEISD Tip Hotline: 210-655-2273

City of San Antonio Bulky Waste Stations

© 2017 KENS-TV