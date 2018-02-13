Churchill High School says man tried to abduct student on Monday

According to a letter sent to parents by Churchill High School, a man tried to abduct a student on Monday.

The school says that an African American man wearing a red jacket with star tattoos on both cheeks attempted to grab a female student on her way to school near the crossroads of Patricia and Belair.

The girl was reportedly able to escape and ran to the school to report the incident. Churchill says that North East ISD police and the San Antonio Police Department are investigating.

The school is reminding students to stay in groups when walking to and from schools, stay on main roads, beware of surroundings, avoid strangers and unfamiliar cars, and alert the school if anything suspicious happens.

For the full letter to parents, click here or read below:

Safety Reminders - Churchill HS by KENS 5 on Scribd

