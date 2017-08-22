BCSO: Man leaves his kids in hot truck while attending probation meeting

Christopher Smith mug shot (Photo: BCSO, Custom)

SAN ANTONIO - A 39-year-old man was arrested and charged with child endangerment Monday after he was accused of leaving his two children in a hot car while attending a probation meeting.

The Bexar County Sheriff's Office said detectives found Christopher Smith's 6-year-old son and 8-year-old daughter sitting in his Ford F150 inside a parking garage downtown near the adult probation department.

While detectives said the children were sweating from the heat, they were safely removed from the vehicle.

BCSO said the truck's windows were slightly cracked.

Smith was reportedly in a pre-trial meeting related to a DWI arrest when the children were found.

The sheriff's office notified their mother, and she took custody of them. Child Protective Services was also called.

Smith was charged with two counts of child endangerment and was being held on $10,000 bond.

