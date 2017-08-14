BCSO investigating after deputy hazing video surfaces on social media

The Bexar County Sheriff's Office held a press conference Monday to announce an administrative and criminal investigation into multiple deputies.

Sheriff Javier Salazar said the investigation was prompted after a video surfaced on social media of at least 6 BCSO deputies taking place in hazing rituals.

According to Sheriff Salazar, the incident took place Friday evening at a private residence of one of the deputies.

Several members of the SERT team, which is described as the SWAT team of the jail, had a party at the home. Sheriff Salazar said during the party at least 6 deputies conducted a hazing ritual.

They used county issued gear, like handcuffs and a Taser, during this hazing incident, said Sheriff Salazar. Salazar said the most disturbing part of the video was that a 4-year-old girl, who is a daughter of one of the deputies, took part in the incident and had her hands on the taser at one point.

"It's not to be tolerated. It's not something I'm going to stand for. My command staff, everybody up here feels the same," said Sheriff Salazar.

All of the deputies involved have been placed on 10-day administrative leave. After that, they will not be working at the BCSO until the investigation is complete.

Sheriff Salazar said there is a video of this incident and it has been circulating online. That video will reportedly be used as evidence.

There could be criminal charges in the incident. Charges of hazing, unlawful restraint and charge of child endangerment. CPS will also be involved because of the child.

No one was injured in this incident.

