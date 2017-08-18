AMBER Alert issued for 4-year-old boy from Midland

The Midland County Sheriff's Office has issued an AMBER Alert for 4-year-old Caleb Andrew Tondre from Midland, Texas.

Caleb is described as white, 3 feet tall, and 45 pounds with reddish blonde hair, hazel eyes, and was last seen wearing a lime green shirt with khaki pants and red Jordan shoes.

Police are also looking for Christopher Allen Tondre, described as 36 years old weighing 175 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes last seen wearing a t-shirt and blue jeans with a tribal tattoo on his left arm.

The suspect is thought to be driving a blue 2005 KIA Optima with Texas license plate number HBS 5560 with a New England Patriots sticker on the back window.

Law enforcement believe the child to be in grave or immediate danger.

If you have any information, you're asked to call the Midland County Sheriff's Office at 432-688-4623.

© 2017 KENS-TV