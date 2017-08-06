Amber Alert child from Oklahoma found safe in Converse

According to the Cleveland County Sheriff's Office in Oklahoma, Bracie Shivers, who had been the subject of an Amber Alert in the state, were found.

According to the CBS affiliate in Oklahoma City, News 9, they were found in Converse.

On Friday, a judge revoked the parental rights of Bryant Shivers Jr. and Tara Springfield due to evidence of child endangerment but when authorities went to the family's home, no one was found.

1-year-old Bracie was also found safely with her siblings.

© 2017 KENS-TV