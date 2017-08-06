12-year-old N.C. boy killed on highway after reportedly stealing car

Stock Photo (Photo: WFMY News 2)

STATESVILLE, NC - A 12-year-old boy was hit and killed in Iredell County Sunday morning after he reportedly stole a car from a hotel parking lot, drove the car on Interstate 77 and then fled from the vehicle on foot on the interstate, troopers said.

According to troopers with the North Carolina Highway Patrol, the boy was walking on the center line of I-77 and heading northbound near mile marker 47 near Statesville when he was struck by a 2014 Chevrolet Impala around 4 a.m.

The boy was walking on the interstate after abandoning a stolen car he had been driving, troopers said. Several vehicles swerved to avoid the boy before the driver of the Chevrolet Impala hit him.

Highway Patrol said a Best Western hotel key card was found at the scene. Troopers checked the Best Western located off of I-77 and learned the boy was staying there with his family.

Highway Patrol said surveillance video showed the boy breaking into unlocked vehicles in the hotel parking lot prior to the wreck. The boy reportedly then found keys inside an unlocked 2004 Honda Civic and stole the car, troopers said.

The boy drove the Honda Civic onto I-77 and was traveling southbound when he then abandoned the car near mile marker 46, according to troopers.

The boy’s name will not be released due to his age.

The driver of the Chevrolet Impala will not face any charges, according to Highway Patrol.

Troopers are investigating whether drugs or alcohol are factors in this incident.

