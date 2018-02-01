Construction workers injured in collapse, SAFD says

The collapse happened near Loop 410 and Highway 90 at a construction site. (PHOTO: TransGuide) (Photo: TransGuide, Custom)

SAN ANTONIO - Construction workers were injured Thursday afternoon when building material collapsed on a crew working at a site near Loop 410 and Highway 90, according to the San Antonio Fire Department.

Four workers were moving material that included rebar or metal when the incident happened, SAFD said.

By the time SAFD emergency crews arrived, all four workers were free.

One of the injured workers was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries, and the other three were also transported for treatment of more minor injuries.

