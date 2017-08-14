Vigil held at hospital where slain mother worked

Sisters Lillie and Rachel Contreras have spent the last two weeks searching for their sister, and now mourning her loss.

Elizabeth Sierra Contreras went missing on August 2. Police found her body nearly a week later.

Dozens of blue balloons were released in her memory at the Mission Trails Baptist Hospital where she worked. Her co-worker, Vanessa Vega said she will always remember her joyful presence.

“We all laughed because her laughter was so contagious, and her smile was so beautiful,” Vega said.

Guadalupe Contreras, 39, is suspected of murdering his wife. According to an arrest affidavit, the two were married, although they'd been separated for some time.

Police discovered the car Elizabeth was driving abandoned on the side of a road where Guadalupe typically made deliveries for his company.

He turned himself in last Friday and is facing murder charges.

“It's been tough,” Vega said. “We're a very close unit here. We're a very small hospital. So when we bring somebody in, they are family,” she said.

Elizabeth's little girl was also there.

“She knows her mommy is gone and she misses her," Lillie Sierra said. "I don't know if she really understands what happened, but she just knows she's gone."

Elizabeth’s family started a GoFundMe page to help raise money for funeral costs.

© 2017 KENS-TV