Travis Park vigil honors victims of Charlottesville attack

After dueling rallies at Travis Park on Saturday, hundreds of San Antonians returned to the park on Sunday to honor the victims of the Charlottesville attack and to stand against white supremacists.

Many were holding up a photo of Heather Heyer, one of the victims of the attack, representing all who have lost their lives at the hands of white supremacists.

It was a peaceful vigil, with hundreds holding candles, reading poems, and observing a moment of silence.

But chants also echoed through the crowd at times, protesting white supremacy, hatred, and bigotry.

Heather Heyer was a member of the Industrial Workers of the World (IWW). The San Antonio chapter rallied around the organization’s motto following her death: Don’t mourn, organize.

There were some tense moments. Police intervened after one person interrupted the vigil. Another person suffered from dehydration.

