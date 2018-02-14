South Texas Blood and Tissue Center hosting blood drive for kid with leukemia

The South Texas Blood and Tissue Center is hosting a blood drive on Thursday for a first-grader fighting for his life.

Last year, 7-year-old Dev Reddy was diagnosed with childhood leukemia. He’s received hundreds of blood product transfusions but he still needs more.

Reddy has O-negative blood, a blood type only 7 percent of the population carries. To help him, family and friends are asking the community for support.

“He’s so sweet, and I think it really hits upon us at how fragile life is and that something like this can happen to anyone,” family friends Sharvari Pargh said. “And it’s times like these when you really need your friends and community to stand on.”

The blood drive will be held at the South Texas Blood and Tissue Donor Pavilion. You can donate from 8:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

